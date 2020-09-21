Week 2 in the NFL saw a number of high profile players suffer injuries that threaten to keep them out for a prolonged period of time and potentially end their seasons. The 49ers were hit particularly hard, with Nick Bosa suffering what the team fears is a torn ACL, Solomon Thomas and Raheem Mostert also suffering knee injuries, and Jimmy Garoppolo spraining his ankle.

Elsewhere in the league, Saquon Barkley also likely has a torn ACL in his right knee after going down on a first quarter carry for the Giants, Broncos starter Drew Lock is out for a few weeks with an AC joint sprain, and Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey had to leave their loss to Tampa with an ankle injury of his own.

McCaffrey did not return to the game after scoring a second half touchdown, in which there didn’t appear to be much contact with his ankle that would’ve caused the injury — although it’s more than possible that he aggravated an earlier injury.

Christian McCaffrey injured his ankle today. What do you see? pic.twitter.com/N50PQl5Vv2 — Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) September 21, 2020

That there wasn’t a clear moment of the injury occurring due to force or a clear role added to concern for the severity of McCaffrey’s injury, and while we still have not heard an official diagnosis, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the star back will miss “multiple weeks.”

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

It’s obviously a major blow for a Panthers team that does so much with McCaffrey and leans on him both as their lead rusher and a big part of their passing attack. At the same time, after an 0-2 start the goal has to be keeping him healthy for their long-term goals after giving him a big contract this offseason that put him atop the list of highest paid running backs.