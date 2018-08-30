Getty Image

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been touted by UFC president as the biggest fight in UFC history, one that will break the two million PPV by mark. But with just under six weeks to go, we haven’t heard much from Conor or Khabib as far as fight hyping hijinx go. McGregor has fired off a couple of salty social media attacks, but that’s small potatoes when you consider this fight was built off a bus attack incident that landed McGregor in legal trouble for months.

Now we’re learning the silence surrounding the fight isn’t planned. The UFC isn’t just waiting until a bit closer to the fight date to start churning out promotion. According to Dave Meltzer (subscribe to his newsletter here), Conor McGregor is refusing to commit to anything.