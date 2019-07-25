ESPN

It’s been a week since Dan Le Batard decried racist attacks by Donald Trump towards four freshmen congresswomen of color, including a specific mention of Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar, on his radio show. His discussion included a scathing critique of ESPN’s policy on speaking out on what are deemed political issues.

In the time since, Le Batard has not been on his radio show or TV show, Highly Questionable, as he awaited a sit-down meeting with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro about his comments. His absence was not classified as a suspension, but rather Le Batard removing himself from the air while awaiting a full conversation about the policy and his future with the network.

On Thursday that meeting took place and according to Andrew Marchand and John Ourand, the two met and hashed things out, with them being “aligned,” whatever that means, on things going forward. Le Batard will return to the air Friday for Highly Questionable and Monday for his radio show.