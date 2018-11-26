ESPN

ESPN’s business reporter may be setting up shop elsewhere very soon. A report from CNN’s Brian Stelter indicates that sporting actuary Darren Rovell may take his talents to a sports betting network, as the legalization of nationwide sports wagering continues to have interesting effects on the landscape.

Rovell got his start at ESPN, where he was a writer out of college. But he became the industry name he is today while working at CNBC. Rovell covered sports branding deals and had a distinctly business interest in the games rather than in the box scores or personalities of the players. One of the first reporters to recognize the value of covering The Brand, he changed the way sports fans look at how sports works.

Rovell is a sports business reporter who often rubs people the wrong way with how he covers sports. He’s also willing to put himself into positions where people can poke fun at him. But he’s clearly a smart guy and now it seems he’s betting big on, well, gambling, and how it will impact the sports landscape in the future.