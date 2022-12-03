Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching carousel. His work turning Jackson State into a powerhouse in the SWAC, his ability to attract major talents to an FCS school as a recruiter, and the fact that he is one of the biggest personalities to ever play the game has made him an incredibly attractive target for FBS programs looking to make a splash.

A number of schools have offered him jobs, and Sanders has apparently said that he will announce where he is going to coach in the future sooner rather than later — Jackson State plays Southern in the SWAC title game on Saturday. But according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Sanders is getting his ducks in a row to take the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, and that Sanders has spent the week reaching out to potential assistants and support staff members.

A source told ESPN on Friday night that Sanders’ outreach included a call to a prominent player in the NCAA transfer portal, encouraging him to not make a decision because Sanders was heading to Colorado and wanted to recruit him there. Internally at Colorado, according to sources, the support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire. There’s a widespread expectation in the building that Sanders will arrive there this weekend, although the staff has not been told formally.

Of course, there is no guarantee that anything happens until he signs on the dotted line, but Sanders has admitted that Colorado is among the schools that have offered him a job and recently got asked in an extremely funny way about it. During his three years as the head coach at Jackson State, Sanders has accrued a 26-5 record.