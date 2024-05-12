UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is a fan favorite for many reasons, chief among them that his fights almost always end in a finish. Since joining UFC back in 2014, the Black Beast has seen 22 of his 29 fights end in someone getting knocked out (and twice he has lost by submission).

Saturday night’s main event at UFC St. Louis was no different, as he laid out Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round with a big right hand and teed off on him until the ref finally stopped things (seemingly a half dozen punches later than was needed).

DERRICK LEWIS ADDS ANOTHER KNOCKOUT TO HIS RESUME OVER RODRIGO NASCIMENTO #UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/672s942nNM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 12, 2024

THE KNOCKOUT KING DOES IT AGAIN 👑@TheBeast_UFC gets the 3rd round KO at #UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/lPEUX6WxiY — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2024

After the fight, Lewis showed off the other reason he’s a beloved figure among fight fans as he once again took off his shorts in celebration of his knockout win, waving them over Nascimento as he was getting some medical attention.

DERRICK LEWIS TOOK OFF HIS SHORTS AFTER THE KO 🤣 #UFCSTLOUIS pic.twitter.com/btLgiDk2ap — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2024

Lewis first showed off that move in 2018, explaining to Joe Rogan that his “balls was hot,” and it’s become a signature. However, on Saturday night he decided to go one step further and mooned the St. Louis crowd, who erupted in cheers as he flashed his backside in the Octagon.

He then thanked the crowd for “letting me show my naked ass tonight” in his postfight interview with Michael Bisping, capping off quite the night.