DRUNK HOCKEY FAN + QUEEN = AWESOME

There's simply more capital-A Awesomeness in this video than I can possibly measure with words. The 1980s mullet alive and well at an Islanders game… the new Internet star only knowing the words to the chorus… the tragedy of his spilled beer… the Amy Winehouse dance moves. If this YouTube doesn't go from 1400 views to over a million by the end of the month, I'm going to be severely disappointed in our society. Because if we can't laugh at drunk lip-syncing hockey fans, who can we laugh at?

…Well, yes. "Retards" and "monkeys in clothes" are both good answers. But the question was meant to be rhetorical.

