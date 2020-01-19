Dana White Said The UFC Is ‘Doing Something With Floyd (Mayweather)’ After UFC 246

Hours after Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon to knock out Donald Cerrone, the attention of the MMA world immediately shifted to Floyd Mayweather. The unbeaten boxer who handled McGregor with ease in their crossover extravaganza in 2017, Mayweather, shared two social media posts following UFC 246 with posters promoting fights with Nurmagomedov and a second clash with McGregor.

UFC president Dana White’s response to early rumors of a Nurmagomedov-Mayweather fight was for fans not to “pay attention to it,” back in October 2018. But Saturday night, White’s tone was markedly different.

“We’re doing something with Floyd. We’re doing something with Floyd,” White repeated in the post-UFC 246 press conference. “Floyd is in our plans and we’re in Floyd’s plans this year. We’ll end up doing something.”

White has previously talked up Mayweather making the jump to the Octagon, but who knows if he’ll make such a drastic move after earning a TKO victory over McGregor in their first boxing match. When McGregor was asked about Mayweather’s posts meant in his post-fight interview, the former double-champ was unusually tight-lipped. How long that is the case, remains the be seen.

For now, McGregor is in line for a shot at the lightweight belt regardless of who comes out on top in Nurmagomedov’s title defense against Tony Ferguson in April. McGregor has claimed he’d like to fight three times in the coming year, so it’s very possible this is where his third bout comes in.