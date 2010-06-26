Get to a Bar. Watch the Game.

2:00 Eastern time. World Cup. USA-Ghana. DON’T F*CKING TREAD.
(images via OMG Yanks and RoboShark)
[www.hulu.com]
Soccer sucks, unless we win
In approximately 70 minutes, we can all go back to not giving a flying fuck about this sport.
I`m sorry for you matt, the only united stater that likes soccer. But since art vandelay rooted for mexico against my country, I`m gonna wait till monday to see if I can shove a vuvuzela up his ass.
Hi, I`m here for the vuvuzela shoving…
Any activity where we are inferior to Ghana should be banned on our soil. HAHAHA YOU FUCKING SUCK!!!
Thank fucking god that’s over.
