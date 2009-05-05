IS HE WEARING A F**KING CORSET?!

I’ve always thought that figure skating champion and generally fabulous guy Johnny Weir was the basis for Will Ferrell’s character in Blades of Glory, but then I realized that Will Ferrell is the only basis for any Will Ferell’s characters. Anyway, we’re ending the day on a gay note, so here’s Weir being queer. Not that all figure skating should be considered homosexual. Or bad. But when it’s done wearing a corset and face paint…that doesn’t leave much room to interpretation.

|Best Week Ever|