Johnny Manziel has been on a bit of an image rehab tour of sorts as he tries to make a professional football comeback.

Manziel has publicly supported Colin Kaepernick and attempted not to pit the two quarterbacks against one another in the free agent market, and Wednesday he appeared on The Dan Patrick Show in a lengthy interview that covered, among other things, what exactly went wrong in Cleveland.

The former Browns quarterback was blunt about his failures there, but he also said the team essentially should have known better than to draft him and expect him to thrive. Manziel said that the team didn’t do its “homework” on him and didn’t know his habits, which were not exactly professional.

Patrick’s question comes at the 6:22 mark of the video, where he basically gives Manziel a “mulligan” on his rookie season and asked him what he’d do differently. Manziel mentions the offseason work needed to succeed in the NFL, something he didn’t realize until later.