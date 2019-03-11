YouTube

The potential superfight between Brock Lesnar and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has been in a holding pattern since UFC 226, when the two stars finally met face-to-face inside the Octagon.

Lesnar has since re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, meaning he could be eligible to return to the UFC any day now. Over the last eight months, though, no real progress has been made public when it comes to setting up a showdown between the two. While Cormier continues to recover from a lingering back injury, UFC president Dana White claimed he has an unnamed opponent already lined up for the champ when he finally gets healthy.

So when the title picture became a topic of conversation Saturday night after Junior dos Santos TKO’d Derrick Lewis, the heavyweight had no problem laying out exactly why the WWE star doesn’t deserve a shot at UFC gold.