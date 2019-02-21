Getty Image

With Georges St-Pierre’s rumored retirement slated for Thursday morning, Khabib Nurmagomedov made a last-ditch effort to make a November showdown happen.

St-Pierre (26-2) hasn’t fought since November 2017, when he returned from a four-year layoff to submit Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Now 37 years old, ESPN has reported St-Pierre had hoped to secure a fight with Nurmagomedov this year, but when it appeared the deal wouldn’t go through, he made the decision to retire.

Nurmagomedov challenged St-Pierre as reports emerged on his potential retirement, offering to fight at 155 or 160 pounds in Montreal, New York, Moscow or Abu Dhabi.