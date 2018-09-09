Le’Veon Bell Reacted To The Steelers’ Tie With The Browns On Twitter

Getty Image

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns played to a 21-21 tie on Sunday as the National Football League season started in earnest, and the narrative for the AFC North showdown was certainly interesting.

The Steelers have high hopes this season but started it without starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who is currently in a contract dispute with the team. That left the Steelers starting James Conner in his place. Some of Bell’s Steelers teammates criticized the holdout when they learned that he would not return to the team, while Antonio Brown made a point to publicly support him before the team’s first game.

Bell lost out on his Week 1 paycheck — about $850,000 — for not showing up in time to make the trip to Cleveland with the Browns. What resulted was a very strange game between the Steelers and a team trying to get a win for the first time in more than a year. After the tie, however, Bell posted on Twitter a very curious emoji that got plenty of folks excited.