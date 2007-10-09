NEW FAVORITE SPORT: STILETTO HOOPS

As an addendum to yesterday's post about the stiletto race, leggy vixen Kristine sent me this charming one-on-one basketball showdown between two ladies in five-and-a-half-inch heels. I'm not quite sure why they're wearing so much clothing, but I do know that this clip held my attention longer than any WNBA game.

Please join me in celebrating these bastions of the feminist movement. This is proof that women can accomplish anything, as long as they're wearing heels.