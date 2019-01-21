A New Jersey Sportsbook Will Refund Saints Bets After Their Overtime Loss To The Rams

01.21.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and supporters that placed wagers on the New Orleans Saints to advance were left in the cold on the heels of a controversial game. A New Jersey sportsbook is stepping in to provide a bit of comfort to those who were invested in the Saints, howver, and they will do so by refunding point spread and money line bets placed on New Orleans.

As noted here, the decision stems from an already infamous refereeing decision and the fact that the Saints seemed to have a clear path to victory if not for the no-call on a potential pass interference during the fourth quarter. The non-call has already sparked (or at least rekindled) a debate on whether pass interference penalties should be reviewable in the NFL but, in this case, the PointsBet sportsbook is also capitalizing on a good public relations opportunity to draw some attention to a brand new gambling operation stateside.

