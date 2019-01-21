Getty Image

The NFC Championship Game lived up to the considerable hype, as the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints needed overtime to determine a winner. In the end, the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl on an extremely long field goal and, in on-brand fashion, defensive back Marcus Peters caused a ruckus when he confronted Saints head coach Sean Payton immediately following the victory.

Still, the fireworks weren’t done there, as the Rams benefitted greatly from a controversial no-call on an obvious pass interference in the fourth quarter, producing quite a reaction from fans all over the country. After all was said and done, star running back Todd Gurley leaned into the bit, posting an amusing photograph that essentially joked about swapping “jerseys” with a referee following the game.