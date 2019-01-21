Todd Gurley Joked He Swapped Shirts With A Ref After The Rams Advanced To The Super Bowl

01.20.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The NFC Championship Game lived up to the considerable hype, as the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints needed overtime to determine a winner. In the end, the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl on an extremely long field goal and, in on-brand fashion, defensive back Marcus Peters caused a ruckus when he confronted Saints head coach Sean Payton immediately following the victory.

Still, the fireworks weren’t done there, as the Rams benefitted greatly from a controversial no-call on an obvious pass interference in the fourth quarter, producing quite a reaction from fans all over the country. After all was said and done, star running back Todd Gurley leaned into the bit, posting an amusing photograph that essentially joked about swapping “jerseys” with a referee following the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#NFL
TAGSLOS ANGELES RAMSNFLSUPER BOWLTodd Gurley

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP