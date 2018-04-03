Getty Image

The brief flirtation between the Giants and Rams as would-be trading partners is no more, and the Patriots got younger but lost a major weapon for Tom Brady by sending field-stretcher Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams. Specifically, the Rams are getting Cooks and a fourth-round pick from the Patriots. In return, Los Angeles is giving up its first (no. 23 overall) and sixth-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Cooks will replace Sammy Watkins, who left to Kansas City early in free agency. The Patriots, meanwhile, are now down Cooks and Danny Amendola, while the future of Julian Edelman is in question after the Brady safety valve tore his ACL last August. On top of the wide receiver questions, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has had retirement rumors floating around him since before the Super Bowl.