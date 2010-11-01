Randy Moss Will Now Half-Ass It For Some Other Team

Well, that was quick. The Vikings just waived Randy Moss. It’s one thing to be a slouch on the field, but I guess it’s quite another to slouch and then whine about your coach.
Moss expressed frustration with the fact that members of the Vikings gave him validation for the input he gave them last week into the Patriots’ offensive tendencies. He seemed to be upset that the Vikings’ coaches hadn’t taken his advice.
Said Moss: “The bad part about it — you have six days to prepare for a team, and on the seventh day, that Sunday, meaning today, I guess they come over to me and say, ‘Dag, Moss, you was right about a couple plays and a couple schemes they were going to run.’ It hurts as a player that you put a lot of hard work in all week, and toward the end of the week, Sunday, when you get on the field, that’s when they acknowledge about the hard work you put in throughout the week. That’s actually a disappointment.” –USA Today.
Final tally? Thirteen receptions and 2 touchdowns for a third-round pick. But hey, the Vikings probably sold, like, five or six more MOSS jerseys. That’s a totally worthwhile four-week stint. Sting has had orgasms last longer than that.
The worst part is that the Patriots win again. Fucking Belichick.
He’s a genius!
Is it too early to buy my Randy Moss Bengals jersey?
I would love it – LOVE IT – if the Patriots picked him right back up again, essentially getting a third-round draft pick for nothing.
I’d like to see him destroy the Redskins next.
I bet he goes to San Diego.
@upstateuderdog:
sd is already doing a fine job of killing htemselves
@allelse:
he’s an nfc guy; st louis.
The Redskins are NFC.
Burnsy, that would imply that Moss is better than Joey Galloway. And if Moss knows how to run the Rex Grossman two minute offense.
Can’t he just please ruin the Redskins?
the cowboys could sure use a “pick me up” right about now.
Any reason why they haven’t cut Favre ?
Of course Sting has had orgasms longer than that. Anytime he’s about to bust a load, he just takes a look at his wife’s face, and he’s able to keep going for another hour.
I expect him to play next for two quarters for a new team and then get cut again at half after complaining that the water on the sideline wasn’t kept at the perfect temperature like it was in New England.
I thought the league rule was that all the @holes wound up on the Raiders. When did they change it to the Bengals?
I was so glad to see the slacker Moss gone, he was a team downer, he should win the MVJ (most valuable jerk) award for his ranting and raving about the catered food.
I heard he wrote a rap song that goes like this
“watermelon watermelon, cadillac car
I ain’t as dumb as you think I is
i stumbled on this site a week or so ago and i must say you all are fucking geniouse’s, hilarious to say the least, and very knowedgeable, much better than espn and the others, tards good hustle for sure HTTR!!!
ESPN AND THE OTHER ‘TARDS, GOOD HUSTLE