Randy Moss Will Now Half-Ass It For Some Other Team

Well, that was quick. The Vikings just waived Randy Moss. It’s one thing to be a slouch on the field, but I guess it’s quite another to slouch and then whine about your coach.

Moss expressed frustration with the fact that members of the Vikings gave him validation for the input he gave them last week into the Patriots’ offensive tendencies. He seemed to be upset that the Vikings’ coaches hadn’t taken his advice.

Said Moss: “The bad part about it — you have six days to prepare for a team, and on the seventh day, that Sunday, meaning today, I guess they come over to me and say, ‘Dag, Moss, you was right about a couple plays and a couple schemes they were going to run.’ It hurts as a player that you put a lot of hard work in all week, and toward the end of the week, Sunday, when you get on the field, that’s when they acknowledge about the hard work you put in throughout the week. That’s actually a disappointment.” –USA Today.