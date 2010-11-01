Randy Moss Will Now Half-Ass It For Some Other Team

#New England Patriots #Minnesota Vikings #NFL
11.01.10 8 years ago 17 Comments

Well, that was quick. The Vikings just waived Randy Moss. It’s one thing to be a slouch on the field, but I guess it’s quite another to slouch and then whine about your coach.

Moss expressed frustration with the fact that members of the Vikings gave him validation for the input he gave them last week into the Patriots’ offensive tendencies. He seemed to be upset that the Vikings’ coaches hadn’t taken his advice.

Said Moss: “The bad part about it — you have six days to prepare for a team, and on the seventh day, that Sunday, meaning today, I guess they come over to me and say, ‘Dag, Moss, you was right about a couple plays and a couple schemes they were going to run.’ It hurts as a player that you put a lot of hard work in all week, and toward the end of the week, Sunday, when you get on the field, that’s when they acknowledge about the hard work you put in throughout the week. That’s actually a disappointment.” –USA Today.

Final tally? Thirteen receptions and 2 touchdowns for a third-round pick. But hey, the Vikings probably sold, like, five or six more MOSS jerseys. That’s a totally worthwhile four-week stint. Sting has had orgasms last longer than that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Minnesota Vikings#NFL
TAGSMINNESOTA VIKINGSNew England PatriotsNFLRANDY MOSS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP