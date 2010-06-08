Ravens Need to Stop Snitchin’

The NFL has metaphorically bitch slapped the Baltimore Ravens, forcing the franchise to cancel their final week of offseason training camp. The move was made after the NFL got silent but deadly wind of a complaint filed by the NFLPA.
Reacting to a complaint filed by the player’s association against the Ravens, the league on Monday canceled the last week of Baltimore’s organized team activities, scheduled for June 14-18.
According to the NFL, the Ravens “violated the rules concerning the intensity and tempo of drills conducted on the club’s organized team activity days.” The league also cited the Ravens for “the length of time spent by players at the team facility” on those days. –ESPN
In the video after the jump, Adam Schefter puts forth a theory that it was a Ravens player that reported the team to the NFLPA, but quickly adds that “it wasn’t Ray Lewis.” That’s a safe assumption, Adam, considering Baltimore’s history with snitching. Also, I don’t think Ray-Ray would complain about the “intensity and tempo of drills,” when he was probably the reason they were so intense in the first place.
This will limit the time Baltimore’s offense has to build chemistry before the start of the season. The team has brought in Anquan Boldin and
sober driver Donte Stallworth to give unibrow enthusiast Joe Flacco more targets on offense. Already, the two have almost perfected the trust falls it took Trent Dilfer a season to learn. When asked for comment, Todd Heap started to say something, but collapsed in pain before he could finish.
