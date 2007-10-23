ROB BIRONAS GOT BRADYFANNED

Well, I may not care about field goal records, but there's a Titans fan out there with a weird obsession for kickers, and his name is BradyFan83. Here's his tribute to Rob Bironas and his game-winning, record-setting ways from last Sunday. A sample:
You're my little kicker boy, kicker boy / I would like to split your uprights, Bironas / You make me forget the rest, forget the rest / I love seeing your balls take flight, Bironas
It gets less heterosexual from there. Enjoy.
Did he really have to give more ammo to Berman?
I'd say it was Kige except I don't think he has this guy's grasp of the language.
That was one of his best. Certainly makes up for the awkwardness that was "Kick Me Nedney"
"Kick Me Nedney" remains my favorite of all his works, so this one kinda pales in comparison for me. Still, Bradyfan83 once again can't miss. I love him. There, I said it.
He sure has a Knack for doing song parodies.
It gets less heterosexual from there.
I doubt it.
bradyfan is INDIAN!?!?!?! And i've liked him all this time too! I've been made a fool of and I feel so dirty. I would have rather enjoyed a jews music.
The John Lennon/Yoko picture….no words will do
What a catchy little number. Does he have his own recording studio at his computer? How the fuck does he keep coming out with these? How the hell do they get the caramel inside these little Caramilk bars?
Dude has too much time on his hands.
Yeah….why can't he be more productive with his time?…..geesh.
Gods work is being done on THIS site.
I went to high school with him…God I am so ashamed