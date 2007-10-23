ROB BIRONAS GOT BRADYFANNED

Well, I may not care about field goal records, but there's a Titans fan out there with a weird obsession for kickers, and his name is BradyFan83. Here's his tribute to Rob Bironas and his game-winning, record-setting ways from last Sunday. A sample:

You're my little kicker boy, kicker boy / I would like to split your uprights, Bironas / You make me forget the rest, forget the rest / I love seeing your balls take flight, Bironas

It gets less heterosexual from there. Enjoy.