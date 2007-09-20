ROUGH NIGHT FOR CINCINNATI NINE

The indestructible Ken Griffey Jr. broke his groin last night while trying to field a Derek Lee single in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Cubs. He described his injury thusly:

"The best way I can describe it is it felt like somebody bungee jumped off my right nut," Griffey said.

I must say, that doesn't sound pleasant. I hope this doesn't give my dominatrix any ideas. Anyway, Adam Dunn blamed Griffey's misfortune on the poor condition of Wrigley Field's outfield:

'That outfield is dangerous,'' Dunn said. ''I'm surprised more people don't get injured out there. It's worse than playing in a parking lot.'' . . . Told that concerts were held in the outfield earlier this summer, Dunn said: ''It looks like they had a monster truck rally. It's terrible. There are potholes. It's bad. It's unsafe.''

Was there ever any doubt Adam Dunn attended monster truck rallies? He's probably angry that the 3rd base umpire ruled he had trapped a ball instead of catching it in the same inning allowing the winning run to score for Chicago. All instant replays indicated Dunn actually caught the ball, but what does he expect – he plays for the communists. -KD

{Awful Announcing and Foul Balls}