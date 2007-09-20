ROUGH NIGHT FOR CINCINNATI NINE

The indestructible Ken Griffey Jr. broke his groin last night while trying to field a Derek Lee single in the bottom of the 8th inning against the Cubs. He described his injury thusly:
"The best way I can describe it is it felt like somebody bungee jumped off my right nut," Griffey said.
I must say, that doesn't sound pleasant. I hope this doesn't give my dominatrix any ideas. Anyway, Adam Dunn blamed Griffey's misfortune on the poor condition of Wrigley Field's outfield:
'That outfield is dangerous,'' Dunn said. ''I'm surprised more people don't get injured out there. It's worse than playing in a parking lot.'' . . . Told that concerts were held in the outfield earlier this summer, Dunn said: ''It looks like they had a monster truck rally. It's terrible. There are potholes. It's bad. It's unsafe.''
Was there ever any doubt Adam Dunn attended monster truck rallies? He's probably angry that the 3rd base umpire ruled he had trapped a ball instead of catching it in the same inning allowing the winning run to score for Chicago. All instant replays indicated Dunn actually caught the ball, but what does he expect – he plays for the communists. -KD
The key to the bungy jumping off the right nut is this: how far down are they going? 2 feet? You're a pussy. 6 stories? Yeah, that'll probably hurt.
Of course, my nuts are pure steel, so whatever.
We'll never get universal health care in America with people like Ken Griffey Jr. abusing the system over and over again.
groin injuries hurt like hell. i got one this one time, playing chess.
don't ask, it's not pleasant to talk about, i really don't wanna. . .
baseball suxx
Just the right nut? Was the left one closed for remodeling?
Dunn's rigtht, any outfield capable of hurting Ken Griffey Junior is dangerous.
I pulled my groin once, it felt so good I pulled on it again.
Pot holes, monster truck rallies, parking lot? He must be talking about Detroit, or a battlefield…
Holy Fucking Shit, someone PLEASE tear my fucking Nuts off with their barehand.
Baseball even makes groin injuries boring.
Wrigley Field must be a fan of Oklahoma football…
If Dunn hated the outfield so much, maybe he shouldn't have driven Grave Digger to the game.
No, yes (when he's better).
I'd be more sympathetic if he hadn't used the same analogy for his previous 17 hamstring pulls. Always with the right-nut bungee-jumping, this guy.
Adam Dunn = farm strong. Ken Griffey's right nut = farm weak.
Wrigley Field:
Inside accomodations: Sucks really hard
Outside accomodations: fucking awesome
Maybe they should call the bald dude from FUTUREWEAPONS and have him take out all those landmines.