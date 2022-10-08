Russell Wilson‘s time as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos could be going a lot better. The team is 2-3 at this early point of the season, while Wilson has really struggled to get off the ground as he suits up for a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

There’s anxiety over this as Wilson, who turns 34 in November, signed a new deal with the team that could net him as much as $245 million. And according to a report by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Russell underwent a procedure following this past Thursday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts to try and remedy an injury to his shoulder.

While teammates gathered Friday morning at the team facility in the aftermath of Thursday night’s ugly 12-9 loss to the Colts, Wilson was on a plane to Los Angeles, where doctors performed a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. Sources say Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi — an injury more commonly seen in baseball players, and one that is not usually treated with an injection.

Wilson’s plan is to try and play through the injury — which he apparently suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season — but there is apparently no guarantee that this treatment plan is going to work.

Wilson’s hope, sources say, is that the injection — coupled with round-the-clock treatment from his personal medical team — will expedite the healing process. It’s unclear, based on precedent and discussions with experts, whether the injection will improve his situation.

So far this season, Wilson is 101-for-170 (59.4 percent) with 1,254 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.