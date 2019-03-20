‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Dabbed And Chugged A Glass Of Wine At A Rangers Game

03.19.19 20 mins ago

Twitter/@jenshames

We are less than a month away from the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, and the excitement from fans of the show builds with every teaser and trailer.

Nothing we’ve seen in anything HBO has released offers a ton of information into the events of the final season or who will end up on the Iron Throne at the series’ end, but we do know the major players who will potentially stake their claim to the throne.

There are fan theories abound about who will come out on top, and you can even wager on that if you are so moved. However, for the stars of the show, they get to enjoy themselves with shooting complete and their jobs in Westeros done. For Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark, who will star in the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie as Jean Gray, that means taking in some hockey in New York as the Rangers took on the Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hockey#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHOCKEYSOPHIE TURNER
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP