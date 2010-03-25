TEBOW SAYS ‘STFU’ NEVER HAPPENED

#Tim Tebow #NFL
03.25.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

Remember that STFU incident at the NFL combine involving Tim Tebow? Oh, how we laughed. But yeah, leave it to Billy Buzzkill to come out and tell the world, emphatically even, that the story wasn’t true. But to be fair, a lot of people say the same thing about the Ressurection.

“Not one single word of it is true,” Tebow told me.

“One of the number one things for me is being someone of character and when I say something people can take it to the bank,” Tebow said. “That story is absolutely not true.”

Tebow then named several of the other players who were in the room, and he invited me to check his version with each of them. –Pro Florio Talk.

Florio later indicated that his source reiterated his side of the story. So it’s Tim Tebow’s word against some nameless goon that hangs out with Mike Florio. Who to believe? I haven’t been this confused since I asked for driving directions near the pier. Trannies hang out at the pier, right? That’s where I was going with that…

TOPICS#Tim Tebow#NFL
TAGSNFLNFL COMBINEtim tebow

