TEBOW SAYS ‘STFU’ NEVER HAPPENED

Remember that STFU incident at the NFL combine involving Tim Tebow? Oh, how we laughed. But yeah, leave it to Billy Buzzkill to come out and tell the world, emphatically even, that the story wasn’t true. But to be fair, a lot of people say the same thing about the Ressurection.
“Not one single word of it is true,” Tebow told me.
“One of the number one things for me is being someone of character and when I say something people can take it to the bank,” Tebow said. “That story is absolutely not true.”
Tebow then named several of the other players who were in the room, and he invited me to check his version with each of them. –Pro Florio Talk.
Florio later indicated that his source reiterated his side of the story. So it’s Tim Tebow’s word against some nameless goon that hangs out with Mike Florio. Who to believe? I haven’t been this confused since I asked for driving directions near the pier. Trannies hang out at the pier, right? That’s where I was going with that…
Shut the fuck up t-bag
“Just like the big bang theory, evolution, and dinosaurs, the event in question never happened.”
So he didn’t even stand up for what he believes in? What a hypocrite.
I’m not a Tebow homer, but Florio has a worse track record with accuracy than Mort.
Whether it happened or not at this point is irrelevant. The story got out and everyone has heard about it. Oh and I think people have gotten the message that you’re a “person of character”, you fucking goodie two-shoes, foreskin fondling, no sex having, soon to be draft bust. Die from syphilis.
me = right :)
Maybe this time, Darin, but I really did tell off those cops.
I would have a tendency to go with Tebow on this one.
Its sad how scum like you think they have to try to pull a person down just because that persons life and character make you scum look like a john edwards.
I would not have a tendency, I would definitely go with Tebow on this. It’s pathetic that some people will stoop so low. Their vocabulary is evidence of that. It’s time you morons grew up and start acting the part of good citizens that would be worth listening to. In other words, get a life! If you’re that jealous because you can’t be or become what he is, you don’t have to tell the world. We would rather pity you than have disgust for you. You probably quite frequently find yourselves using God’s name in vain, so why not try praying, it can only help, especially your attitude and then maybe your soul.