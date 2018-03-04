UFC 222: Full Results And The Best Highlights From Cyborg, Ortega, And Dern

UFC 222 went through multiple stages of flux with the on-again, off-again matchup of Frankie Edgar challenging for Max Holloway’s featherweight belt falling apart for the second time. Thankfully, Cris Cyborg came in on short notice and while she didn’t necessarily “save the show” with her latest sacrifice to the MMA Gods, the card was fascinating enough with new stars being born and seeing old veterans ride off into the sunset to be wholly enthralling. It felt like a changing of the guard show.

Main Card

-Cris Cyborg def. Yana Kunitskaya via KO (round 1). It was another dominating performance by Cris Cyborg. You can read our full write up here.

-Brian Ortega def. Frankie Edgar via TKO (round 1). Ortega became the first man to ever finish Frankie Edgar, who is now out of the title picture. Check out the replay here.

-Sean O’Malley def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (and this was with a possibly sprained ankle or broken leg).

-Andrei Arlovski def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision

-Ketlen Vieira def. Cat Zingano via split-decision

