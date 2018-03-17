UFC London Results: Werdum Gets Upset By Volkov And Manuwa Heads Back To The Drawing Board

There’s something about MMA in England. Maybe it’s the fans. They love a great fight and the athletes feed off their energy. That led to an exciting and history-making card from London that saw not one but two literal last-second finishes (a first for the UFC), and multiple big-time upsets. Here are the full results for the last show until Khabib Nurmagomedov finally (maybe) fights Tony Ferguson for Conor McGregor’s lightweight title.

Main Card

-Alexander Volkov def. Fabrício Werdum via KO (round 4). A back and forth, plodding heavyweight battle sent Volkov into the title picture and Werdum back to the drawing board. Read our full recap here.

-Jan Błachowicz def. Jimi Manuwa via unanimous decision

-Tom Duquesnoy def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision

-Leon Edwards def. Peter Sobotta TKO (at 4:59 of round 3). Incredibly this was the second 4:59 of the third round finish.

