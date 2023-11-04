Roman Reigns Pinned LA Knight At WWE Crown Jewel To Continue His Title Reign

For every big moment Roman Reigns has faced over the last couple of years, he’s been unstoppable. He’s put a halt to Drew McIntyre‘s homecoming, the same with Sami Zayn, left Cody Rhodes‘ story unfinished, and took out his cousin, Jey Uso, again.

Saturday from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh at WWE Crown Jewel, Reigns did the same to LA Knight’s meteoric rise, with a pinfall victory to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After beating Knight around the ring, Reigns laid out the challenger with a Superman Punch and followed it up with a spear attempt. Knight leapfrogged the champ, who went flying into the turnbuckle. Knight then hit his signature L-A-Knight elbow drop as Solo Sikoa caused a distraction on the entrance ramp and Jimmy Uso pulled Reigns out of the ring.

Knight grabbed Uso by the hair and Reigns hit him with a Superman Punch, then landed a spear back inside the ring for two.

Reigns had Knight in a standing guillotine, but hung the champ up on the ropes. He then his BFT on Reigns when Uso put his foot on the rope to break up the three-count.

Knight followed Uso to the outside and put him through a table. Reigns then hit a spear through the barricade.

ROMAN REIGNS with the SPEAR through the BARRICADE!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/nWGp9VlAoY — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023

Back in the ring, Reigns hit Knight with a spear to put him away for the night.

Whether this leads to a tilt with The Rock to put a cap on his Bloodline storyline at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia remains to be seen. Regardless, it appears Reigns is on course for another WrestleMania title defense.