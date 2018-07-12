The Most Baffling Snubs From The 2018 Emmy Nominations

SHOWTIME/BBC/NBC

The Emmys will never please everyone. For every one person who’s happy about Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell getting nominated for their stellar work on The Americans, there are four more who are screaming about Marvel’s Inhumans getting snubbed. That’s what makes award shows so exciting and infuriating: an equal number of your favorites were acknowledged and ignored.

So, when I yell at the Emmys for forgetting about Halt and Catch Fire, which aired one of the best final seasons in recent television history, I’m also praising them for nominating Barry, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, GLOW, Atlanta, American Vandal, and One Day at a Time (the last two of which received one nod, which is better than nothing, I guess). But mostly the yelling thing. Here are the most baffling omissions from the 2018 Emmys.

1. Kyle MacLachlan in Twin Peaks: The Return

Twin Peaks: The Return was, somewhat surprisingly, nominated for nine Emmys. But that’s what makes Kyle MacLachlan’s exclusion so puzzling. He gave THE performance for any actor or actress on any show last year, or should I say performances? He was Agent Cooper and Dougie Jones and Evil Cooper. MacLachlan shouldn’t have been nominated once — he should have been nominated three times. But instead: John Legend for Jesus Christ Superstar and Jeff Daniels for The Looming Tower, which I guess is a show.

The Emmys do not deserve that GIF.

2. The Good Place

Some 25 years after the Cheers series finale, Ted Danson was once again nominated for playing a bartender (if only for an episode). But Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Maya Rudolph for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series is where the nominations for The Good Place end. It’s hard to dunk on the Outstanding Comedy Series category when it includes Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but couldn’t the Emmys find room for the best (only great) sitcom on network television? Then again, I probably shouldn’t complain too much: Modern Family wasn’t nominated for for the first time in the show’s history.

3. Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Big congratulations to Killing Eve star Sandra Oh for getting nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (becoming the first Asian woman to do so)… but seriously, what about Jodie Comer? Before playing the dangerous but delightful Villanelle, she was a relative unknown, at least to American audiences, but now I want her cast in everything, up to and including a future Fast and Furious movie. She’d better invited to the ceremony. I can’t wait to see what she wears (please be the pink dress please be the pink dress).