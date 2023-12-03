After all, there are more than enough GRRM stories left to be adapted, so perhaps we should simply cross fingers for HBO to make the most deserving stories into fitting TV shows. They already canned Bloodmoon after a failed pilot, but House of the Dragon brought the fire , both literally and figuratively. Next up? HotD success motivated HBO to greenlight another prequel with the working title of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (referred to here from here on out as ANOTSK). The show has even been ordered for a full first season, so let’s get cracking.

George R.R. Martin has accomplished more than 99.99% of published authors. Still, A Song of Ice and Fire readers and Game of Thrones viewers will continue to give him hell for not finishing Winds of Winter and beyond. Sure, Martin kind-of asked for it because he did volunteer for imprisonment if he didn’t finish that book before a certain date that came and went. Yet it’s likely time to accept that this book ain’t happening, and that’s alright for TV’s sake.

Plot

We’re only a few months away from the House of the Dragon second-season premiere, and of course, that show is based upon Fire and Blood, which begins around 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Whereas ANOTSK will begin around 100 years before GoT and will be based upon GRRM’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trilogy (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight) of novellas. These books are known by GRRM readers as the “Dunk & Egg” novels, yet the author has gone on record to stress that this will never be the title of this upcoming show.

He doesn’t want the title to remind anyone of Beavis and Butt-Head, and yes, that’s apparently a real worry had by a prolific fantasy author. Cornholio would be offended, but he’d also never survive in Westeros. Also, GRRM stressed that this is not a comedy series but a story that celebrates the chivalry of knights. In other words, these are men in armor who are the opposite of incel Ser Criston Cole in HotD.

ANOTSK will still see the Targaryens upon the Iron Throne, albeit with far fewer dragons to secure their power. That’s what happens when a family divides itself and allows those fire breathers to take each other out. Fortunately, however, there’s still honor in the kingdom due to these men in somewhat faded armor. One of them, Ser Duncan the Tall, will find himself accompanied by a squire, Egg, and they’re not exactly Tyrion Lannister and Podrick Payne but likely more capable of carrying most of a show with their dynamic.

HBO has upped the status to “coming soon” for this show, which is promising, as is the fact that the show went “straight to series” rather than pilot only like Bloodmoon, which didn’t seem to stand a chance at all, despite HBO apparently blowing $30 million on the venture before pulling the plug. Don’t worry, though, there will be even more after HotD and AKOTSK, although these are the two prequels that GRRM really wanted to happen while meeting with producers about GoT followups.

Additionally, Martin revealed that he’s also been “working with writers” on a Sea Snake show, and a “Nymeria show is still in development.” He didn’t address the rumored Jon Snow show, but I guess no now knows anything about Jon Snow.

Cast

Hmm. Chris Hemsworth would be wonderful as Ser Duncan the Tall, but he might be too well known (and perhaps tired of swordplay) for the role. Tom Hopper would also be ideal in the physical sense, and he should be freed up from The Umbrella Academy duties before too long, since that show is preparing to release its final season on Netflix. [Hint hint.] Also, that dude who currently portrays Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) could probably pull off this role, but I’m assuming that he will be very occupied with Reacher for several seasons to come on Amazon.

So yes, that’s a vote for Hopper. For the casting of Egg, your guess is as good as mine.