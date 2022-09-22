Season two of the hit comedy Abbott Elementary returned last night with a cameo from everyone’s favorite fluffy orange monster, Gritty, kicking off the new season. The highly-anticipated new season will feature more episodes than season one and a handful of holiday episodes that will surely feature some amazing bits involving the quirky teaching staff.

But besides knowing the episode counts and titles, fans are unsure where the season will go. Are Janine and Gregory going to get together? Will Tariq come back? And what exactly is hiding in that Abbott basement? After the season premiere, fans flocked to Twitter to share their favorite moments and predictions ahead of the new episodes.

Of course, every Greggory/Janine fan noticed that there have been some subtle hints at the two’s budding friendship.

“i like what you did with your hair” y’all omg #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/PCIu8cJ8Ms — praise ✨ (@softlongings) September 22, 2022

Finally got to watch Abbott & my thoughts:

-great start for the season

-Janine & Tariq no more? YES! Now make her & Gregory happen

-I can't with Ava, she's a hot mess 🤣🤣

-the moments between Gregory & Barbara were lovely and I thought Sheryl & Tyler performed real well together — NY'S Finest Finest (@eliteunit16th) September 22, 2022

But others are more interested in Gergory’s friendship with Barabara.

crying at how wholesome this moment was, teachers like barbara and gregory are so special #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/lZm2hqWXhu — jess (@amesfumeros) September 22, 2022

Other fans are sure that Janelle James, who plays the slightly unreliable principal Ava, will get her Emmy recognition next year.

GREGORY THE ONLY ONE WHO NOTICED SHE CHANGED HER HAIR AFTER SHE WAS WAITING ALL EPISODE. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/f0Xz3NOuPX — َ abbott pr manager (@ungodlywests) September 22, 2022

Or maybe Sheryl Lee Ralph will get another Emmy?

get sheryl lee ralph another emmy rn #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/85dJyFFi8d — cami (she/her) (@Immodestmuse) September 22, 2022

anyways lets try this again! barbara eating her UP😭😭 i see why auntie got the emmy #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/yZ1GHgH3QD https://t.co/E5nNof1yxA — socially inept virgo’s groover. (@kaybirth) September 22, 2022

As for Tariq, a lot of fans seem to be leaning towards the idea that Janine’s hilarious yet flaky ex will turn into an Andy Dwyer-type character who gets his act together but develops separately from Janine. This theory was big on Reddit last season, and has slowly been taking over Twitter.

#AbbottElementary is still dope, as expected. Just please…PLEASE don’t get rid of @zackfox’s Tariq. Dude is too funny. https://t.co/2uzCTYEdrb — Dallas from Creative Differences (@AKingNamedSimba) September 22, 2022

Rewatching last night's episode. Did Tariq really strap an air mattress to the hood of the car? Instead of deflating it, folding it, and putting it in a box or bag in the car? #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/YdZrZ8Zp6k — Nick 🇧🇧👩🏾‍💻 (@nicolephillips) September 22, 2022

Tariq gonna wind up being the new Andy Dwyer watch #AbbottElementary https://t.co/COLZqv71Lw — The Jared Pirate Roberts (@YouWentToJared) February 17, 2022

Was rewatching Abbott Elementary last night and why I got a feeling Tariq and Ava gonna be a thing. We already know her and Janine got the same taste in men…. Looking at Gregory hard 👀 — .berge⁷⩜⃝ (@bergetheatiny) September 21, 2022

Class is definitely back in session! Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesdays on ABC and Hulu.