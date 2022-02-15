Adam Pally is on a mission to party all across the country and beyond, alongside friend and fellow comedian Jon Gabrus.

The duo will star in truTV’s unscripted travel comedy show, 101 Places To Party Before You Die, based on the similarly, but more explicit book, aptly titled 101 Places To Get F*cked Up Before You Die: The Ultimate Travel Guide to Partying Around the World. The half-hour comedy series will consist of eight episodes exploring local life, food and, of course, alcohol, in various cities, including Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta, and Denver.

101 Places To Party Before You Die will highlight unique experiences and adventures that are “off the beaten path” AKA probably won’t be flooded with tourists in various cities around the country. The show will begin airing this summer.

Pally is best known for his role of Dr. Peter Prentice on The Mindy Project, which he starred in from 2013-2017. Before that, he had a main role on the short-lived but well-loved ABC series Happy Endings alongside Damon Wayans Jr. Gabrus has worked on numerous comedies, including the hit sketch show Comedy Bang! Bang! and What We Do In The Shadows. He also hosts a podcast about weed, titled High and Mighty with Jon Gabrus.