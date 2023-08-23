Ahsoka Rosario Dawson
Lucasfilm
TV

‘Ahsoka’ Slammed Onto Disney+ With A Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score Than ‘The Mandalorian’

Ahsoka has arrived, and already, the latest live-action Star Wars series has proven to be a worthy challenger to The Mandalorian. Up until its lackluster Season 3, the bounty-hunting series has been the crown jewel after launching Disney+ and delivering juggernaut ratings for the burgeoning streaming platform. That could change as Ahsoka is proving to be a hit with both critics and audiences.

The new series starring Rosario Dawson as the title character has debuted with a “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. Ahsoka currently has a 93% rating from critics and 90% from audiences. In comparison, The Mandalorian has a 90% rating, The Book of Boba Fett has 66%, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is sitting at 82%. (Interestingly, the highest rated Star Wars series on Rotten Tomatoes is Andor with a whopping 96%.)

Bucking the Wednesday morning release strategy, Ahsoka dropped its first two episodes on Tuesday night and Star Wars fans were here for the lightsaber-heavy adventure that catches up with the former Jedi. As the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader, Ahsoka had a front row seat for both the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the Empire.

In her new series, Ahsoka is dead set on preventing the latter from happening again and will travel to the farthest reaches of the galaxy to stop the Empire from returning to power following the events of Return of the Jedi. However, she can’t complete the task alone, and Ahsoka is forced to enlist allies from her past, which is easier said than done.

Here are some fan reactions to Ahsoka:

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.

