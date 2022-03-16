On the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery, Al Roker shared photos on social media of his weight loss journey. “Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” the Today weather anchor wrote. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I may have setbacks but I work on it ever day.” In the photos, Roker is holding an old pair of now-oversized jeans that could now fit both him and jorts king Kevin Smith, who also lost a ton of weight.

Roker (who shared a video of his fitness routine in a follow-up Instagram post) discussed his transformation on Today. “I’m thrilled about where I am,” he told now-disgraced anchor Matt Lauer in 2013. “Life is terrific; I wouldn’t trade it for a moment. But you always wonder where you would be if ‘x’ hadn’t happened. I’m thrilled that I’ve finally got to this place at 58 years old. I finally got it figured out. I feel good about it.”

There have been some post-surgery complications, though, including the time he pooped his pants in the White House. “I pooped my pants. Not horribly, but enough that I knew,” Joker, I mean, Roker said, adding, “I got to the restroom of the press room, threw out the underwear, and just went commando.” Hopefully he threw out those pants, unlike the ones in the photos below.