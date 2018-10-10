NBC

One-half of the most baffling SNL season finale in recent memory, Alec Baldwin, is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed his Sundays with Alec Baldwin talk show and… actually, let’s go to the pull quote.

“I don’t know how to say this and I don’t want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, but ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.'” (Via)

Alec Baldwin is a fine actor (Beetlejuice! 30 Rock! Beetlejuice! Mission: Impossible — Fallout! Beetle… I’m not going to fall for that again) with a distinctive voice, but when he says, “Black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy,” it’s hard to not hear Trump saying the same thing. The impersonator has become the impersonate-e (?).

Baldwin also discussed the time The Late Show host Stephen Colbert (who he has a lot of thoughts on) asked him what makes him an angry guy. “If I don’t [respond], I am the angry guy,” he said. “You can’t win either way because people have already made up their minds. It’s either, ‘Alec Baldwin, I think you’re a philanthropic, wonderful citizen of the community, whatever talent you have’ or ‘Alec Baldwin, you’re just an asshole.’ And it’s never going to change.”

Choose your side wisely.

