It’s nice when two nice people find each other. Last year, it was reported that Ali Wong, the beloved stand-up and Beef star, had a two-month fling with Bill Hader, the SNL alum and current mind behind Barry. Was their union too good to be true? Nope, as the two are reportedly back together and officially an item.

The news was confirmed by Page Six after Hader alluded to a new paramour, albeit unnamed, in a new interview with Collider. “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years,” he said. “I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Vacations are great and so is love, so kudos to the both of them.

Their tryst late last year was, at the time, described as a “rebound” for the both of them. Wong had just split from Justin Hakuta, her husband of eight years, while Hader had split from Anna Kendrick. The two reportedly split because of scheduling and general busy-ness.

“They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” a source said back then. Another source claimed they were trying to keep the romance from becoming public knowledge.

So anyway, here’s to Beef and here’s to Barry and here’s to two cool, good-seeming people dating each other.

(Via Page Six)