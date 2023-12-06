Next spring will mark one year without a new episode of All American: Homecoming, and as far as we know, that wait could last until that one-year mark. Fans (like myself) can’t wait for season three to arrive, but the irony there is waiting is all we can do for now. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on everything to know for the new season

When Is Season 3 Of All American: Homecoming Coming Out? The unfortunate news is there is not a specific premiere date for All American: Homecoming season three. The good news is there is a target date for the new season. The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed that season three is expected to arrive in April 2024, along with the sixth season of All American. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put a pause on production for the new seasons, but now that both strikes have been resolved, production has resumed. All we can do now is keep our ears peeled for the official announcement. Who Is In The All American: Homecoming Season 3 Cast? The cast for All American: Homecoming season three will undergo some changes. For the most part, the same faces from season two will appear in the new season, but a few people will have role changes. Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will no longer be series regulars in season three. Smith plays Damon Sims, the star baseball pitcher at Bringston and the love interest of Simone Hicks while Jenrettre plays Hicks’ aunt and the president of Bringston University. It’s expected that Smith and Jenrette will have recurring roles in season three, but that remains to be seen. Additionally, it’s unclear what role Camille Hyde, who plays Thea Mays, will have in season three. With that out of the way, the expected main cast includes Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Sylvester Powell as Jessie “J.R.” Raymond, Jr., Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla, Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin. The recurring cast includes The recurring roles for season three are Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims (Damon’s mom), Joe Holt as Jessie (J.R.’s father and Damon’s biological father), Martin Bobb-Semple as Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson, and Blake Brewer as Nico Logan.

What is The All American: Homecoming Season 3 Plot? The plot for All American: Homecoming season three has yet to be revealed, so until then, we can just remind you of how season two ended. Simone has a big decision to make between Damon and Lando as both men have expressed interest in dating her. Though it seemed like Simone was more serious with Lando, it was revealed that she and Damon not only shared a kiss but slept together as well. Then we have JR, who is ready to take the blame for KEK’s hazing allegations despite objections from brothers in the chapter as they know JR has long been against hazing. JR is only taking the blame to ensure that members like Cam do not have important scholarships taken away as the chapter would be shut down otherwise. It’s not an All American: Homecoming season without a wild cliffhanger and we got just that in the season two finale. Marcus and Amara finally decided to go public about their relationship and moments after they did that, Marcus’ wife knocked on their apartment door for an entrance that shocked everyone in the room. Co-showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Marqui Jackson explained the decision to present Marcus as a married man during a past interview with Deadline. “We hadn’t specifically landed on the wife of it all for Season 2, but we knew there’s a chunk of time in Marcus’s life that shaped the man he is today. You don’t become the man he is today who is the father figure to the boys, the coach figure, the pillar of strength and support and everything… you don’t become as enlightened a man as he is now, without going through some stuff. Those are the gaps that we’re starting to fill in. And one of the things that happened in those missing years was that he got married. We will explain in Season 3 how and why she technically is still his wife.” Is There An All American: Homecoming Season 3 Trailer? Unfortunately, a trailer for All American: Homecoming season three has yet to arrive, but when it does, we’ll be sure to let you know.