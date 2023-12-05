If there’s one thing fans of All American want for Christmas, it’s an official premiere date for the show’s sixth season. It’s been over a year since the show concluded its fifth season, and with most of the cast back for season six (minus Taye Diggs’ Coach Baker), fans are itching for a new round of episodes. There isn’t much information on season six at the moment, so in the meantime, allow us to tell you everything to know for All American season six.

When Is Season 6 Of All American Coming Out? The bad news is there isn’t an exact date for All American season six. The good news is it should be arriving sooner rather than later. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that CW was aiming for an April 2024 premiere date. The release of the new season was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which also affected All American: Homecoming season three. As you know by now, the strikes are over and production for both series should be nearing completion, if not already complete. Who Is In The All American Season 6 Cast? The lone difference from season five will be the absence of Taye Diggs as Coach Baker who died in episode 12 of season five in a tragic bus accident. Additionally, new members for season six have not been announced yet. As for the remaining cast from season five, they are all expected to be in season six and they include Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Jalyn Hall as Dillon James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Simeon Daise as Jabari Long, Miya Horcher as Jaymee, and Morris Chestnut as Rick Barnes.

What is The All American Season 6 Plot? The official plot for All American season six has not been revealed yet. Despite that, there are many plot lines from the end of season five that we can expect the show to continue. They include the aftermath of Patience being stabbed in the Baker house by her stalker Miko, Coop’s intentions of telling Patience her true feelings for her, Spencer and Olivia’s rekindled romance moments before her flight to London, Asher and Jaymee’s road to parenthood with a baby boy on the way, Jordan and Layla’s impending marriage, and how everyone recovers emotionally following ht death of Coach Baker. There’s plenty to pick up on in season six, and knowing All American, there will also be some new drama in the upcoming season. Is There An All American Season 6 Trailer? No, there is no trailer for All American season six at the moment. When it arrives, we’ll make sure to share it with you.