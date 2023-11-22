By spring 2024, it will have been one year since All American: Homecoming concluded its second season, and unfortunately, it seems like the wait for season three will continue past that mark. The spin-off from the original All American series, which is heading towards its sixth season, has been well-received by viewers. Despite this, it seemed like that show was at risk of being canceled after season two. Thankfully, CW picked up the series for a third season which will only deliver 13 episodes as opposed to the 20 episodes that seasons one and two delivered. With all that being said, here’s everything you need to know for All American: Homecoming season three.

Release Date According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, CW hopes to release the third season of All American: Homecoming at some point in April 2024, along with the All American season 6. Production for both seasons was put on hold as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which of course, caused delays for both All American and All American: Homecoming. Now that both strikes are over, production for both series can resume. Cast Pretty much all of the cast from season two of All American: Homecoming will return for season three, but there will be a few changes. Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette will no longer be series regulars in season three. Smith plays the role of Damon Sims, a star collegiate baseball player and the love interest of Simone Hicks (played by Geffri Maya), while Jenrette Amara Patterson, Hicks’ aunt and the president of Bringston University. Both Smith and Jenrette will likely have recurring roles in season three, but it remains to be seen what these roles will look like. Additionally, Camille Hyde, who plays Thea Mays, remains undecided for season three as her role is unknown at the moment. With that being said, the main cast for season three goes as follows: Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Sylvester Powell as Jessie “J.R.” Raymond, Jr., Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla, Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin. The recurring roles for season three are Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims (Damon’s mom), Joe Holt as Jessie (J.R.’s father and Damon’s biological father), Martin Bobb-Semple as Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson, and Blake Brewer as Nico Logan. We can also expect an appearance from Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Simone’s ex-boyfriend and the father of their child.

Plot An official synopsis for season three has yet to be revealed, but with a refresher on where season two left off, we can somewhat see where things will go in the upcoming season. Season two ended with the shocking reveal that Simone and Damon slept together in the closing episodes of the season. It was originally believed that the two just shared a kiss. Now, Simone, who is currently dating Lando, has a big decision to make about which boy she wants to commit to, if either of them, in her life. JR tells his KEK brothers that he will take the blame for allegations that the chapter hazed its members, something the brothers are extremely against as JR was the one who was against the idea of hazing the most. JR’s sacrifice is needed so that members like Cam can continue to attend the university on the scholarship they receive through KEK. The biggest surprise in the season two finale was the reveal that Marcus is married. The news arrives during a celebratory moment between Marcus and Amara who informed the Bringston kids of their relationship. Shortly after the news is shared, Marcus’ wife knocks on the door for an arrival that shocks both Marcus and Amara. In an interview with Deadline, co-showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Marqui Jackson explained the decision to write a previous marriage into Marcus’ past. We hadn’t specifically landed on the wife of it all for Season 2, but we knew there’s a chunk of time in Marcus’s life that shaped the man he is today. You don’t become the man he is today who is the father figure to the boys, the coach figure, the pillar of strength and support and everything… you don’t become as enlightened a man as he is now, without going through some stuff. Those are the gaps that we’re starting to fill in. And one of the things that happened in those missing years was that he got married. We will explain in Season 3 how and why she technically is still his wife. Trailer There isn’t a trailer for All American: Homecoming season three at the moment, but when there is, we’ll make sure to share it with you all.