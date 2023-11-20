Time flies doesn’t it? Today marks six months since All American concluded a hectic fifth season . Throughout the season’s 20 episodes, we watch Spencer navigate his romantic relationships through a journey that eventually brought him back to Olivia. Asher and Jaymee take steps toward parenthood while Jordan and Olivia bring their relationship to a new level — they’re engaged! — while embarking on an independent chapter in their respective careers. Oh, and let’s not forget Coach Baker’s tragic death during the season. So much happened during the season and you can expect just as much drama in season six. So, with that being said, let’s see what we can expect in season six .

Most of the cast from season five of All American, outside of Taye Diggs as Coach Baker, is expected to return for season six. New members for the upcoming season have yet to be announced. With that being said, the season six will include Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Jalyn Hall as Dillon James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Simeon Daise as Jabari Long, Miya Horcher as Jaymee, and Morris Chestnut as Rick Barnes.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter , CW is aiming for an April 2024 premiere date for the sixth season of All American. Production for the season was paused due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and it led to a delay for both All American and All American: Homecoming. Now, that both strikes are over, production for both can resume.

Plot

An official synopsis for the sixth season of All American has not been revealed yet, but there will be plenty of drama to pick up on to start the new season. In the season five finale, Patience was stabbed in the Baker house by her stalker Miko after setting a boundary between them in the season’s final moments. The incident occurred as it appeared that Coop was on the way to the Baker house to confess her ever-present love for Patience.

That wasn’t the only confessional moment that happened in the episode. Moments before Olivia boarded her plane for a trip to London, Spencer stopped her and poured his heart out to her after Jordan reminded him how short life can be. Luckily for Spencer, Olivia shared the same feelings, so much so that she considered not boarding her flight to London. Spencer refused to let her do that and promised that he’d be home waiting for her when she returned.

We’ll also see Jordan and Olivia take a step toward tying the knot in season six! The two got engaged in the season five finale, with Jordan giving Olivia a ring that caused some drama at the boys’ beach house. Jaymee stumbled upon the ring and assumed Asher got it for her. It sent her into a bit of a spiral as she’s completely against marriage because she views it as archaic. After telling Asher that she saw the ring, Asher revealed that it not only wasn’t his, but he added some good news on top of it: he and Jaymee are having a boy!

As I said, there’s a whole lot of drama to pick up on in season six.

Trailer

There isn’t a trailer for All American season six at the moment, but when there is, we’ll make sure to share it with you all.