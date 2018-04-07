Ryan Murphy Teases A Setting And Plot Details For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8

04.07.18

American Horror Story has been happy to show us hellscapes from all types of different eras, but now the time has come to bring terror, dark comedy and hopefully another perfect All-4-One nod in the not too distant future.

Ryan Murphy offered up a bit of information and some confirmation regarding the contents of American Horror Story‘s eighth season at a pre-Emmys For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Deadline reports that the anthology’s co-creator shared that the upcoming installment will take place “18 months from today.” According to Gold Derby’s report on Friday’s AHS encounter, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Kathy Bates and Cheyenne Jackson will all be returning to the FX creepshow, with Joan Collins popping up in the anthology’s latest batch of episodes. To be honest, it’s a bit of a surprise it’s taken so long for Joan Collins to show up to the world of AHS. She’ll be playing the grandmother to Evan Peters who’s been tapped to play a hairstylist in the next go-around.

“Are there minorities in it?” asked veteran AHS player Adina Porter of the new season at the event.

“I can tell you that three of our leads are indeed minorities,” responded Murphy to Porter’s question to cheers from the audience.

One thing that isn’t confirmed is the rumored presence of Anjelica Huston in the project. Murphy says he and Huston are “talking” about joining the fold, but nothing appears to be confirmed just yet. As we all wait for the next incarnation of American Horror Story to chug into view, here’s a theory about a previous season to revisit.

(Via Deadline & Gold Derby)

