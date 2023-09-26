Lisa Cloud, the mother of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, recalled the last conversation they had before his tragic death. “I love you, mama. You’re the best,” he said, she told People. “I’ll see you in the morning.”

Cloud was found dead in his family’s home in July, but his cause of death wasn’t revealed until last week. It was ruled “a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in what’s being ruled an accidental overdose,” according to TMZ. Lisa said, “It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing. He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

Euphoria co-star Zendaya described Cloud as feeling “like a little brother instantly; ironic because we played characters with the exact opposite dynamic. I’m lucky because I got to experience the most beautiful parts of him. I got to watch him create and I got to watch him discover the fact that he was an actor. A damn good one at that, and as many times as I would tell him or compliment his performance, I don’t think he ever truly believed it.”

A skate park is being built in Cloud’s honor. You can donate here.

