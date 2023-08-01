Euphoria fans are still reeling from the gut punch of hearing that Angus Cloud passed away at age 25. Tributes swiftly began pouring out, including from the hip hop world and the Euphoria team at large. The Emmy-winning Sam Levinson series surely cannot fill the void left by the actor who portrayed Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in what was actually his first acting credit.

Two of Angus’ co-stars, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, have now stepped up to pay tribute to their good friend and “brother,” who will be dearly missed by so many. From Zendaya’s Instagram:

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Sweeney added her voice to the chorus on Instagram as well:

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 7-11 run. All my love is with you.”

An official cause of death has yet to be released, although TMZ reports that a 911 call was made for “possible overdose” and that Angus had been struggling to cope with his father’s recent death. Additionally, word in Hollywood is that Angus completed two upcoming films prior to his passing, although he should have made so many more.