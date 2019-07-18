YouTube

Back in May, fans of Glen Howerton and Patton Oswalt — as well as solid scripted comedy television — were bummed when NBC cancelled AP Bio after two seasons. There were social media campaigns to save it, but they all seemed to be for naught. And yet nearly two months later there’s finally an about-face: As per The Hollywood Reporter, AP Bio will now return for a third season, not on NBC but on NBCUniversal’s as-yet-unnamed streaming service.

AP Bio stars the longtime It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia anti-hero as a disgraced Harvard professor who gets a second lease on life when he rebrands as an awful high school biology teacher. A reliably game Oswalt plays the school’s principal, and the show finds Howerton’s character trying to scale back to his former glory but instead getting involved in his students’ lives.

During its first two seasons, the show was never a ratings barnburner, though it fared far better on digital platforms, ranking behind only Brooklyn Nine-Nine. When the show returns on NBCUniversal’s service — which is set to launch sometime next year — it will join such comedy titans as Friends and The Office, whose fans have been very vocal about having to pay for another streamer.

(Via THR)