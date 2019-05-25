NBC

Sad news for people who like a steady dose of Patton Oswalt and even more Glenn Howerton than one can get with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: A.P. Bio, their NBC comedy, has been cancelled after two seasons, Variety confirmed.

The single-camera comedy followed a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar played by Howerton who rebrands as a terrible high school biology teacher in Toledo, Ohio. His attempts to climb his way back to the top are thwarted when he gets more and more involved in his students’ lives. Oswalt played the school’s principal.

Howerton’s involvement in A.P. Bio led to him leaving his longtime gig at It’s Always Sunny, where he played Rick Astley fanatic Dennis Reynolds. He wound up returning anyway, restoring order to the long-running comedy.

The news was broken by the show’s creator, Mike O’Brien, over a Twitter thread. “I’m intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season,” he tweeted. “This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they’re 4 of my favorites.”