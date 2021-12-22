Hard to believe it’s been over 3 ½ years since last we saw the crew from Atlanta, Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX show where every installment is a bottle episode. What started out as an endlessly inventive comedy-drama, which made names out of Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry and helped elevate the stardom of Lakeith Stanfield, wound up taking am epic, Curb Your Enthusiasm-style break after Season 2. Last month, a teaser finally emerged. Now we know how long we must wait for more adventures of Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Vanessa.

The answer? Not long at all. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the next batch of Atlanta episodes will start their run on March 24 of next year, just over four years since Season 2 premiered. It’ll bow both on FX and, for the first ever, Hulu. So huzzah for cable cutters, who won’t have to wait as they have in the past.

Over the show’s 21 episodes thus far, Atlanta helped greatly expand our idea of what creator/star Glover can do. Since its premiere, Glover has had a #1 Billboard single, played a pansexual Lando Calrissian, made a short film with Rihanna, and voiced the title role in the “live action” (but actually heavily CGI) Lion King redo. As for his co-stars, Henry has done the first gay kiss in a Marvel movie, Beetz has done a Deadpool sequel and Joker (with Henry), and Stanfield has been Oscar-nominated for Judas and the Black Messiah. It’ll be good to have them all back together.

Atlanta’s third season premieres on March 24 on FX and Hulu.

(Via THR)