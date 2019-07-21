AMC

(Warning: The Walking Dead spoilers will be found below.)

The season ten trailer for The Walking Dead debuted on Friday at Comic-con, and it was even better than most of us might have anticipated. It’s bigger, bolder, and more cinematic. It looks like Angela Kang was just getting started in season 9, and even with the departure of Danai Gurira, season 10 looks like it could top the previous excellent season. The show just might be better without Rick Grimes.

As for the trailer itself? Here are ten of the best stand-out moments.

1. Dante — We get our first look here at Dante (David Shae), a character adapted from the comics. In the comics, he’s obnoxiously confident. He’s also a love interest to Maggie and her right-hand man on The Hilltop. It remains to be seen whether he will play that role on the TV series, and the extent that he does may depend upon Angela Kang’s ability to bring Lauren Cohan back to the series.

AMC

2. Lydia — Lydia does not appear to be shrinking back after being vaguely responsible for Henry’s death. In fact, by learning to use a stick like Henry (and Morgan before him), Lydia may be trying to subsume Henry who subsumed Carl before him. In other words, Lydia may be the new Carl?