Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.
1. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)
After WandaVision proved that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige could still bring their A+ game, even on the small screen, we’re getting the (begrudging) buddy comedy for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes that was forecast when they grumbled over a back seat in Captain America: Civil War. Baron Helmut Zemo (portrayed by Daniel Brühl) is the big bad, but what Marvel viewers will truly love to see is the return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who’s kicking ass and making her aunt’s Peggy’s spirit proud. Also, yes, “Who will be the next Cap?” will be the question on everyone’s mind, so get ready. Watch it on Disney+.
2. Made For Love (HBO Max)
Cristin Milioti stars in this delightfully weird comedy about a sociopathic tech billionaire’s trophy wife who doubles as his human guinea pig. After ten years of being trapped in a terrible marriage, she decides to make a run for it to escape and, well, hilarity ensues. Watch it on HBO Max.
3. Solar Opposites (Hulu)
Solar Opposites is a reverse Rick and Morty. Instead of Rick and Morty visiting other planets to interact with aliens, it’s the aliens who are living on Earth in the Hulu animated series, including an adorable pupa… who will eventually destroy Earth. Putting people’s lives in danger through comical misadventures? In that sense, Solar Opposites is a lot like Rick and Morty. Both shows also share a creator, Justin Roiland. But mostly the “lives in danger” thing. Watch it on Hulu).
4. Mayans M.C. (FX/Hulu)
This season, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff is getting downer-and-dirtier with more biker drama and less family-related theatrics. That’s a good thing because warring guys-in-leather are where it’s at, and the two rival M.C.s coming no closer to peacefully coexisting, so prepare for (you knew this was coming) war. Showrunner Elgin James is officially taking the show into the post-Kurt Sutter era of the Sons Of Anarchy franchise, so let’s ride. Watch it on Hulu.
5. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)
Finally, the Emilio Estevez comeback we’ve all been waiting for is here. In this reboot series, a 12-year-old boy forms a hockey team of underdogs with the help of the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay (Estevez), who has become a despondent owner of a low-level ice rink over the years. Watch it on Disney+.
6. Invincible (Amazon Prime)
This animated romp will please both fans of The Boys and The Walking Dead, and the latter reference has everything to do with the source material penned by Robert Kirkman. Invincible is an ultraviolent deconstruction of the superhero, and yes, we’ve seen plenty of dismantling already, but this story has heart. Stephen Yeun makes a fantastic leading man here, and the cast (J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and several TWD names) is ridiculously good. Watch it March 26 on Amazon.
7. WandaVision (Disney+)
Wanda Maximoff finally got her due, and this show manages to be everything that Marvel fans hoped for and almost nothing like what they expected. We’re now in Phase Four, baby, with magnificent cameo troll jobs throwing us off the scent of a story that delivers a rather touching medication on loss and trauma with all sorts of witchy shenanigans there to help us actually, you know enjoy the ride. Fun is the name of the game, after all, and all eyes are now pointing ahead toward The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Watch it on Disney+.
8. Q: Into the Storm (HBO Max)
Sure, there was hesitation involved with watching HBO’s new docuseries on QAnon (“Do we really want to expose ourselves even more to the lunacy of these people?”) but once we started digging into the screeners we just couldn’t stop. It’s a fast-paced docu-mystery, one that even comes with a satisfying payoff at the end of the final episode: the unmaking of Q. Watch it on HBO Max.
9. Ted Lasso (AppleTV)
Ted Lasso shouldn’t have worked. It’s a show based on a character with a funny name and a thin premise (American football coach starts coaching English soccer team), both of which first appeared during a commercial campaign. The fact that it’s good at all, let alone this good, is a minor miracle. He’s a sweet man with a lovely mustache and he just wants to help. You could do far worse in a television show. Watch it on Apple TV+.
10. Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)
Waffles + Mochi is a charming show about eating vegetables. It’s more than that, sure. It’s got puppets and celebrity cameos and Michelle Obama, who produced the show as part of the family’s big deal with Netflix. But what it is, mostly, if you boil it all down, is a show about getting people to eat healthier. It has no right to be as entertaining as it is. And yet, there you’ll be, won over by adorable puppets and goofy guest stars, thinking about eating a bowl of carrots instead of an entire bag of chips. Watch it on Netflix.