3. Solar Opposites (Hulu) Solar Opposites is a reverse Rick and Morty. Instead of Rick and Morty visiting other planets to interact with aliens, it’s the aliens who are living on Earth in the Hulu animated series, including an adorable pupa… who will eventually destroy Earth. Putting people’s lives in danger through comical misadventures? In that sense, Solar Opposites is a lot like Rick and Morty. Both shows also share a creator, Justin Roiland. But mostly the “lives in danger” thing. Watch it on Hulu). 4. Mayans M.C. (FX/Hulu) This season, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff is getting downer-and-dirtier with more biker drama and less family-related theatrics. That’s a good thing because warring guys-in-leather are where it’s at, and the two rival M.C.s coming no closer to peacefully coexisting, so prepare for (you knew this was coming) war. Showrunner Elgin James is officially taking the show into the post-Kurt Sutter era of the Sons Of Anarchy franchise, so let’s ride. Watch it on Hulu.

5. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) Finally, the Emilio Estevez comeback we’ve all been waiting for is here. In this reboot series, a 12-year-old boy forms a hockey team of underdogs with the help of the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay (Estevez), who has become a despondent owner of a low-level ice rink over the years. Watch it on Disney+. 6. Invincible (Amazon Prime) This animated romp will please both fans of The Boys and The Walking Dead, and the latter reference has everything to do with the source material penned by Robert Kirkman. Invincible is an ultraviolent deconstruction of the superhero, and yes, we’ve seen plenty of dismantling already, but this story has heart. Stephen Yeun makes a fantastic leading man here, and the cast (J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, and several TWD names) is ridiculously good. Watch it March 26 on Amazon.