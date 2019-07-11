Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

February’s announcement that an unusually meta revival of the classic teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210 was marred by the sudden and sad news of actor Luke Perry’s passing. Despite this turn of events, the rest of the returning cast — including Shannen Doherty, who survived breast cancer a few years prior — decided to press on with the revival-within-a-revival limited series. Set to drop its first episode next month, BH90210 dropped a short teaser trailer on Thursday with new footage of the forthcoming reunion.

So, why is BH90210 more of a “meta” revival? Because Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling are playing “heightened versions of themselves… a healthy dose of irreverence.” Per the official synopsis:

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?

The first of BH90210‘s six episodes debuts Wednesday, August 7th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.