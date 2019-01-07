CBS

Our long, national The Big Bang Theory nightmare is coming to an end later this year, after 250-plus episodes, 12 seasons, and four nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys. The CBS sitcom is still one of television’s highest-rated shows, but star Jim Parsons requested to leave once his contract expired, and creator Chuck Lorre decided to pull the plug “unless all key auspices were coming back” (Parsons is one of Bang‘s three leads, alongside Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco). In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the BAZINGA boy explained his decision to step away.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone,” Parsons said. “I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life.”

The Golden Globe-winning actor astutely observed that it might look weird for him to continue wearing The Flash shirts “without looking really long in the tooth.” He’s also excited for whatever’s next (besides narrating Young Sheldon), and while it will be “very sad when it does end… [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

The Big Bang Theory series finale is expected to air in May.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)